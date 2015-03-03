Oscar-Winner Steve McQueen Directed Kanye West’s “All Day” Video

More often than not, long-form dialogue from Kanye West comes with a tolerable amount of namedropping, because friends in high places. He cashed in on at least one high profile relationship, as Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave, Shame) directed the forthcoming video for “All Day.”

“I was sitting with Steve McQueen; he shot the visuals for ‘All Day’ two days ago. It’s completely different to the Brit Awards,” West revealed during yesterday’s (Mar. 2) lecture at Oxford University.

The G.O.O.D. Music producer has been rather chummy with the award-winning director since a chance encounter at the 2013 Hollywood Film Awards, where he presented him with the Breakout Director Award for 12 Years A Slave.

McQueen spoke highly of West, telling E! news, “He’s great, he’s an artistic genius… I’m not just saying it to make him look better because he’s been on top for 10 years. He’s been hitting the ball out of the park for the last 10 years with his music. He’s an amazing guy to talk to and to converse with.”

It appears that the two connecting was bound to happen sooner than later. Considering past visual experiences West has given fans, we have extremely high hopes for what “All Day” will bring.

Photo: YouTube