The Diplomats Debut “Have My Money” Visual [VIDEO]

The Diplomats are about their chips, dip, and any epithet for cash. That much is apparent from their new single “Have My Money,” the visual for which debuts today.

Released at the top of the year, Dipset relay some quality stunting over a jazzy instrumental. The accompanying black and white clip shows Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey looking happy. But don’t let the Harlem natives’ jovial appearance fool you, as the song is essentially a PSA that says “Don’t play with my cheddar.”

The Diplomats are currently on their “Pledge of Allegiance” tour with Funkmaster Flex. Peep “Have My Money” below.

—

Photo: YouTube