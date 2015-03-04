Chris Brown Has A 9-Month-Old Daughter

Chris Brown is a dad, and no, Karreuche Tran, is not the mother. What a day.

There’s not much known about all the gory details, but the good news is he’s happy to be a dad.

Reports TMZ:

Chris Brown is the proud father of a 9-month-old baby girl … TMZ has learned. The baby’s mother is a 31-year-old former model named Nia — who we’re told has known Chris for several years. Sources connected to both Nia and Chris tell us they are on very good terms — however they’re not together romantically. We’re told 25-year-old Chris is happy about being a father. It does not appear there is a formal child support order in place — and we do not know the nature of any informal terms of support. One thing’s for sure … baby girl looks a lot like Daddy.

Brown is touring with Trey Songz right now so he maybe hasn’t had time to confirm or deny this new development. Maybe he will, maybe he won’t.

If it is true, Breezy is now responsible for another human’s life and well-being. Here’s hoping he’s up for the job.

—

Photo: Instagram