Kanye West Debuts New Song In London [VIDEO]

Kanye West left a London in awe on Tuesday night (March 3), as he performed at an impromptu gig at KOKO.

Giving fans very short notice, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper blazed the stage, performing familiar tunes like “Blood On the Leaves” and heaters from his upcoming album, So Help Me God, including “All Day.” He even premiered a new record alongside fellow Chicagoan Vic Mensa (though it’s unclear who the song belongs to).

Other notable guests included Wu-Tang Clan legend Raekwon, who performed “C.R.E.A.M.,” Big Sean, Skepta, CyHi The Prynce, and Allan Kingdom.

Hear the unreleased cut, presumably titled “Why U Mad?,” below. More footage can be found one the following pages.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2 3 4 5Next page »