That Is Not The Kanye West So Help Me God Tracklist

An image of an internal memo almost convincingly looked like it was the tracklist for Kanye West‘s forthcoming new album, So Help Me God. However, it’s a hoax. 

Hip-Hop Wired reached out to Yeezy’s press representative at Def Jam who quickly let us know that it was not legit.

Nevertheless, the image posted by Rapcussion’s Twtter included would be bonus tracks, touted songs with Q-Tip, Young Thug and Teyana Taylor and even had a release date of May 10. Someone had a lot of time on their hands.

West’s latest single, “All Day,” is the real deal, though.

