Unruly Fan Handled With Force At Lil Boosie Show [VIDEO]

Someone, anyone, help me understand why unruly fans think it’s a good idea to invade a stage during a performer’s set. A man at a Boosie Badazz show saw the downside of making this courageous move.

TMZ released the footage, in which Badazz can be seen performing at a show in St. Paul, Minn. Soon after a man attempted to climb the stage, only to be thwarted by a vicious uppercut at the hands of an enforcer (it’s unclear if he was formal security).

Hilariously enough, the Baton Rouge rapper doesn’t flinch, as he continues to perform while all of this is happening.

Peep the clip below.

—

Photo: TMZ