Erykah Badu To Headline 3rd Annual Broccoli City Festival

UPDATE: The good folks behind the Broccoli City Festival announced the full lineup for this year’s festival. Along with the aforementioned acts, performers will include Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Tiara Thomas, Sunny and Gabe, and more.

As spring quickly approaches, so does one of the greatest byproducts of the warmer months — festival season. As of today, the Broccoli City Festival, should be added to your schedules.

Set to invade Washington D.C. for a third consecutive year (it’s second time being held at Gateway Pavilion) on Saturday, April 25, the powers behind the annual event announce famed songstress Erykah Badu to be the headliner. Also along for the ride are Joey Badda$$, rising Canadian producer and DJ Kaytranada, Timbaland’s impressive protégé Tink, and Columbia-bred, Virginia-based songbird Kali Uchis.

More acts will be announced at a later date.

Not to be confused with other festivals, Broccoli City provides a full lifestyle experience that ties in with an initiative that promotes Earth Day. That said, expect local vendors, workshops on health and wellness, and other interactive activities to separate this fairly new event from the pack.

Purchase tickets at the official website.

Photo: Twitter/Erykah Badu