Who Wants To Win A Blu-ray/DVD Of Chris Rock’s Top Five?

Chris Rock thoroughly entertained audiences over the holiday season with directorial debut, Top Five. This coming St. Patrick’s Day the party will be in your living room when Top Five hits Blu-ray and DVD. The film which feature the all-star talents of Rosario Dawson, Gabrielle Union, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, J.B. Smoove and more, also gained positive reviews from the likes of Rolling Stone, The New York Times and of course, yours truly.

Now we want to gift a few lucky winners with the Top Five Blu-ray Combo Pack because we know you like free. The details are as follows.

How To Win:

Follow HipHopWired on Twitter and answer the following question w/ the #HHWTopFive hashtag…

Which album does Chris Rock think is the best of all-time?

It’s that easy and the winner will be chosen at random. The best of luck to each and every one you.

Additionally, it’s in your best interest to know that Top Five is currently available on Digital HD. Hit the flip to see the full contents of the Blu-ray Combo Pack.

