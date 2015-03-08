Kanye West Premieres “All Day” Video At Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West‘s love affair with France continues as the G.O.O.D. Music rapper/producer/designer premiered the video for “All Day” at Paris Fashion Week.

Fans who showed up to his concert at the Louis Vuitton Foundation got to see the clip before he hit the stage. In Yeezy fashion, the stark visual was directed by Steve McQueen of 12 Years A Slave fame.

Check out clips below and on the next page. Kanye West’s new album, So Help Me God, is out…soon.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2Next page »