Soon, Drake fans will hear a draped up and dripped out version of his surprise mixtape courtesy of OG Ron C. Titled If You’re Choppin This It’s Too Late, it features a version of “Madonna” that features an unreleased second verse.

Get an earful of chopped and screwed goodness via Drake’s “Madonna.”

https://soundcloud.com/ogronc/madonna-2nd-verse-exclusive-chopnotslop-remixmp3

—

Photo: Instagram