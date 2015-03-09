Bill Cosby Releases First Video Message Since Scandal Broke The Floodgates [VIDEO]

The Bill Cosby accusers. have been gainfully employed since the embattled comedian legend last made an attempt to salvage his reputation, and now he’s speaking out again, albeit indirectly.

In a new video message obtained by ABC News–his first since the scandal broke out last year–Cosby attempts to plug his upcoming comedy sets while showing he hasn’t been rattled by the onslaught of allegations. The :10 second clip features The Coz aimlessly talking in the phone, decked out in a silky fuchsia pajama fit, much like the attire he was constantly accused of wearing while doing his alleged dark deeds.

“You know I’ll be hilarious,” he loudly bellows into a landline as the cameraman shoots on. The well-intentioned video was also accompanied with the message: “Dear fans, I hope you enjoy my wonderful video message that’s filled with laughter… Hey, hey, hey, I’m far from finished.”

The list of Bill Cosby accusers has breached the amount of 30 but the 77-year-old star has yet to be formally charged with any crime. That still hasn’t boded well for his public approval rating.

Check out the new Bill Cosby video below and see if you can wrap your head around it better than we can.

Photo: ABC News