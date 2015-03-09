CLOSE
Home > Diddy

Diddy Issues #MissingYouChallenge In Remembrance Of B.I.G.

Leave a comment

As every Hip-Hop fan knows, the present calendar day is one that lives on in infamy. It was 18 years ago to the day the Christopher Wallace, famously known by his rap moniker, The Notorious B.I.G., was gunned down in Los Angeles in a murder that still remains unsolved. Although the yearly tributes could grow cumbersome and and become an invitation for the pain to creep back in, Puff Daddy and/or Diddy has never stopped to championing his close friend’s name for all to remember.

By using the power a hashtag created by him could bring, he issued out the ##MissingYouChallenge for all aspiring singers to cover the Grammy Award-winning hit, “I’ll Be Missing You.” He also posted this heartfelt message along with one of Biggie’s baby photos.

Today is March 9, 2015. 18 years ago today we lost one of my best friends in the greatest rapper of all time the notorious B I G #RIPBIG post your favorite BIG picture. And how you feel about him.

Check out all the best and most soulful #MissingYouChallenge entries in the gallery including this instant winner down below.

View this post on Instagram

#MissingYouChallenge #RipBIG @iamdiddy

A post shared by It's Tereno (@itstereno) on

Photo: Bad Boy Records

RIP

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close