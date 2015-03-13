Tony Yayo Nearly Flatlines In Hot Wing Challenge [VIDEO]

Food and culture blog, First We Feast, in most cases, creates content that makes viewers vacate their desk for an early lunch. Tony Yayo, unfortunately, experienced the site’s fiery side during a hot wing showdown that had hilarious results.

The game went as follows: The G-Unit rapper and the interviewer received 10 wings a piece, and are instructed to eat one with every question asks. Consume each fried delicacy to be crowned the winner.

Needless to say that Yayo did not complete the challenge.

Peep the clip below.

Photo: YouTube