Curren$y To Sell Pilot Talk 3 For $100

Lately, unique marketing strategies and release methods have become an essential aspect of an album’s narrative. That trend continues, as Curren$y becomes the latest rapper hop on this trend with Pilot Talk 3.

The New Orleans rapper will price the long awaited third installment of his cult-classic series at $100. For that fee, fans will receive a USB pack, which will house the LP, videos and photos, as well as a piece of exclusive Jet Life apparel, and the Pilot Talk 3 collection 2015 lookbook.

Nipsey Hussle popularized the trend of releasing an album at a higher price with added incentives with the #Proud2Pay campaign popular, having seen success with in its best moments. For example, he moved 60 copies of his Mailbox Money album back in January for $1,000 a pop.

Only time will tell if Curren$y will move similar units at his much cheaper price point. Considering the amount of music he’s released free of charge, we’d say $100 is fair.

Pilot Talk 3 releases on April 4. Pre-order it here.

—

Photo: Instagram