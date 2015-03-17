Chris Brown Chills With Daughter Before Houston Concert [PHOTOS]

By now you know that Chris Brown has a 9-month-old daughter with a model named Nia Gonzalez. The child, Royalty, stopped by to visit Breezy while he was in Houston for a tour date with Trey Songz.

Reports TMZ:

Chris Brown got a special visitor Monday when he blew through Houston … his daughter Royalty. The 9-month-old was chaperoned by her mom, Nia Guzman and her half-sister. We’re told that Royalty and crew were picked up by limo at a Houston hotel where they were staying and taken to Chris’ tour bus, where he chilled with his kid.

You gotta get that quality time in when you can. Last we heard, Brown was taking steps to reduce his child support payments thanks to his baby mama allegedly blabbing to the press.

Check out some pics of baby Royalty in the following pages.

"Royalty" on the chris brown tour bus with mom pic.twitter.com/L2ohQt6wdx — TeamBreezyFans (@xTeamCBFansx) March 17, 2015

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired

