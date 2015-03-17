Kanye West To Headline Glastonbury 2015

So far, 2015 has been rather kind to Kanye West, whose hot streak continues as he’s set to headline the Saturday show at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The G.O.O.D. Music founder is only the second rapper to headline the festival, following his “big bro” Jay Z’s resounding 2008 performance.

Glastonbury 2015 invades Somerset from Wednesday, June 24, through Sunday, June 28. Foo Fighters will headline the Friday night show, and Lionel Richie is also set to perform this year, though it’s unclear when exactly.

Hopefully, we’ll have a new Ye album by then.

Photo: WENN.com