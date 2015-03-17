2 Chainz & Swaggy P Visit LA Sneaker Shop, Prices Are Humbling [VIDEO]

2 Chainz is back in the latest installment of GQ‘s Most Expensivest Sh*t series. This time, he’s joined by Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young (b.k.a. Swaggy P).

Together, the duo head to RIF LA, where they check out sneakers priced ridiculously high. The clip begins with 2 Chainz and Young scoffing at shoes in their personal collection. Then came the humbling; from the Nike SB Dunk Low “Freddy Kreuger” to the Back To The Future 2-inspired Nike Air Mags to the Air Jordan 4 “Undefeated,” which cost $20K, the twosome saw plenty of kicks they’d never pay for.

Get a laugh while watching the clip below.

—

Photo: YouTube