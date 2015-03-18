Amber Rose Is Really Organizing Slut Walks Because 30 Showers [VIDEO]

Amber Rose is legitimately organizing a slut walk—check that, slut walks. Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend, and Wiz Khalifa’s ex-wife and baby mama, and a notorious thirst trap, and Yeezy’s infamous 30 showers comment on The Breakfast Club is partly to blame.

“It’s important for me because I deal with it everyday,” Rose recently told Entertainment Tonight about her message. “I deal with it via social media, people out on the street. They don’t quite understand why I post what I post and how I speak on social media. I’ve just recently dealt with that with my ex saying that he had to take 30 showers after he’s been with me.”

She continued, “We were happy when we were together and now all of a sudden I’m getting slut shamed because we’re not together anymore, and it’s unfair. And I feel like women deal with that constantly on a daily basis and I’m sick of it. And I’m here for my girls and we’re going to do the Amber Rose Slut Walk this summer and it’s going to be awesome.”

Rose went on to say she plans to hold her Amber Rose Slut Walk in Los Angeles and hopes to eventually hold more in New York, Chicago and Miami.

Also, she invited Khloe Kardashian, who she profusely and hilariously slandered, to participate, adding, “I mean, I don’t hate Khloe. I don’t hate her.

Photo: Entertainment Tonight