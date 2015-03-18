2 Chainz Connects w/ Young Dolph & Cap 1 In “Trap House Stalkin” | Daily Visuals 3.18.15 [VIDEO]

2 Chainz is back to his fire starting ways and returns with a visual for “Trap House Stalkin” from the T.R.U. Jack City compilation mixtape.

The ATLien flexes his whipping skills over the stove while waxing poetics. He’s assisted by rising Memphis rapper Young Dolph and T.R.U. artist Cap 1.

Peep the clip for “Trap House Stalkin,” the highlighted track in today’s Daily Visuals, below. There, you’ll also find vids from Denzel Curry, Big Shug, and more.

Photo: Trill HD

