Tank Bashes Kanye West For Tweeting Nude Photos Of Kim Kardashian

R&B singer Tank might have some issues on the horizon, this after he had some choice words for Kanye West. In an interview, Tank says that he wasn’t impressed with Yeezy posting nude photos of his wife, Kim Kardashian and shared other thoughts.

Earlier this week, an excited West took to Twitter to post the nude photos in question in conjunction with the season premiere of Kardashian’s hit series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The photos were captioned with enthusiastic words like “I’M SO LUCKY!” and “SWISH!” but seemed to be in all good fun. Apparently, Tank wasn’t feeling that.

Tank appeared this week on the Have A Seat podcast and there’s a segment of the show where the hosts asks their guests which celebrities or persons need to “have a seat” as the popular saying goes. People magazine reported on Tank’s comments and it looks like the 39-old-singer would do things differently if he were in West’s position.

From People:

“I just want to know: How many pictures of Kim are we going to put out there with barely no clothes on?” said Tank, who has worked with artists including Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Jamie Foxx, Chris Brown and the late Aaliyah. “At a certain point, we have to grow up,” the 39-year-old continued. “And we have to be examples to your children. Let’s stop putting this married woman’s assets all over the place.”

Although it’s arguably never the best course to criticize another person’s relationship, especially publicly, is Tank out of line with his statements? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

