Future Drops Surprise Mixtape 56 Nights [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

New Future alert. The upcoming Dirty Sprite 2 project is just a portion of the Atlanta rapper’s master plan, as he surprises fans with the 56 Nights mixtape.

Hosted by DJ Esco, the tape’s title is inspired by the amount of days the DJ spent in a Dubai prison last year, which he detailed in this piece. Future worked with producers Southside-808 Mafia and Tarentino to bring us 10 new street anthems.

Stream/download Future’s 56 Nights below.

—

Photo: Instagram