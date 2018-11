Gucci Mane continues to drop projects at a ridiculous rate. After delivering three albums called Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner last week, he caps off the audible meal with the Dessert EP.

The three-track project dons production from Mike WiLL Made-It, Honorable C-Note, and Purps. Stream/download Big Guwop’s Dessert EP below.

—

Photo: Cam Kirk