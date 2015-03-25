Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly Lands At No. 1 On Album Charts

This guy Kendrick Lamar has talent and chunky fanbase to match. The Compton rapper’s proper sophomore album, To Pimp A Butterfly, came in at no. 1 on the album charts this week.

The critically acclaimed album managed to nab the top despite being released early (it was slated to drop March 23) due to a leak.

According to Hits Daily Double, K. Dot knocked the Empire Soundtrack out of the top spot with 318,988 units sold.

Last night (March 24), Kendrick gave fans a treat via free concert on the back of a moving truck in Los Angeles.

Photo: WENN.com