CLOSE
HomeNews

Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly Lands At No. 1 On Album Charts

Leave a comment

This guy Kendrick Lamar has talent and chunky fanbase to match. The Compton rapper’s proper sophomore album, To Pimp A Butterfly, came in at no. 1 on the album charts this week. 

The critically acclaimed album managed to nab the top despite being released early (it was slated to drop March 23) due to a leak.

According to Hits Daily Double, K. Dot knocked the Empire Soundtrack out of the top spot with 318,988 units sold.

Last night (March 24), Kendrick gave fans a treat via free concert on the back of a moving truck in Los Angeles.

Photo: WENN.com

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close