Chris Brown, Iggy Azalea, Snoop Dogg & More Perform At 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards [VIDEOS]

Rihanna decided to perform her new single for the first time ever at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards. But she was just one of a handful of performers.

Iggy Azalea and Jennifer Hudson kicked off the night with their new single “Trouble.” Jamie Foxx and Chris Brown also blessed the crowd with a live rendition of “You Changed Me.” Continuing the theme of collaborative performances, our favorite uncles, Snoop Dogg and Charlie Wilson had onlookers in the venue and in TV landing grooving to the sounds of “Peaches N Cream,” which will appear on the former’s upcoming LP BUSH.

See how Hip-Hop was represented via footage below and on the following pages.

[via Mr World Premiere]

Photo: iHeartRadio Music Awards

