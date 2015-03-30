Big Sean Dropping A Collab With BAPE [PHOTOS]

Way back in 2008 when Big Sean dropped his first proper video for “Getcha Some,” the Detroit rapper looked like a BAPE model. Now in 2015, the “Blessings” rapper revealed that he’ll be dropping a collab with the Japanese streetwear brand next month.

“My Bape Colab drops next month! Rare!,” said Sean on Instagram recently, sometime during or after visiting BAPE LAND.

Check out photos of Sean in his BAPE wears below and on the flip.

