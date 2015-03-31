Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean & More To Headline Summer Jam 2015

Summer, is that you? Not quite, but the first semblance of the season arrives with Hot 97’s announcement of the Summer Jam 2015 lineup.

Set to invade Metlife stadium in New Jersey on June 7, the annual extravaganza will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, amid his To Pimp A Butterfly run. Chris Brown, Big Sean, Trey Songz, Meek Mill, Childish Gambino, Omarion, and Fabolous (accompanied by guests) will perform on the stadium stage.

The outdoor festival stage, a precursor to the night’s events, will hosts acts B.o.B, Joey Bada$$, DeJ Loaf, Travi$ Scott, and Teyana Taylor.

See the official show bill below.

Photo: YouTube