J. Cole’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive Is Officially Platinum

Traversing the rap game has been an uphill battle, albeit a well documented one, for J. Cole. But his hard work continues to pay off tenfold as his latest album 2014 Forest Hills Drive becomes certified platinum.

Released last December, the project sold 7,733 copies in the past week, putting it just over the one-million units sold mark. Featuring tracks like “Love Yourz,” “Apparently,” “Fire Squad,” and “G.O.M.D.,” 2014 Forest Hills Drive is Cole’s first platinum-selling album.

The Dreamville rapper’s 2011 debut Cole World: The Sideline Story and 2013’s Born Sinner sold 735,000 and 720,000 units respectively. Stream are included in the million units sold tally for his latest.

As reported by DJ Booth (via a Reddit thread), Cole’s third studio LP is the first to go platinum without a single guest feature since 1989.

If you haven’t already, purchase 2014 Forest Hills Drive here.

—

Photo: YouTube