Azealia Banks Drops Animated Video For “Ice Princess”| Daily Visuals 3.31.15 [VIDEO]

After covering Playboy Magazine, Azealia Banks shifts the attention back to the music with a visual for “Ice Princess” from Broke With Expensive Taste.

The clip is the highlight of the Daily Visuals. Find it below along with clips from Boosie Badazz, Kid Ink, Dej Loaf, Deniro Farrar, and Willie The Kid.

Photo: YouTube

Boosie Badazz – “No Juice”

Dej Loaf – “On My Own”

Kid Ink ft. Dej Loaf – “Be Real”

Deniro Farrar – “Tired”

Willie The Kid & The Alchemist – “Gettysburg”

