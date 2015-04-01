Beyoncé Previews New Track With Jay Z? [VIDEO]

Beyoncé’s Instagram post are sporadic, but her latest should definitely pique your interest. Why? It features a snippet of a new record featuring Jay Z’s vocals.

Queen Bey posted a gif image of her and Blue Ivy flossing their teeth. Meanwhile, Jay and what appears to be The-Dream’s voices can clearly be heard in the clip’s audio.

It’s rumored that the couple are working on a joint album. This clip, of course, will only add fuel to the fire. Press play to hear the preview.

—

Photo: Instagram