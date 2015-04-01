CLOSE
HomeNews

Kendrick Lamar Spits Verse That Didn’t Make TPAB [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Kendrick Lamar visited The Cruz Show on LA’s Power 106, where he continued an ongoing discussion about his sophomore album To Pimp A Butterfly.

One thing we learn from this discussion is that the critically acclaimed project had more than one working title. As previously reportedTu Pimp A Caterpillar (T.U.P.A.C.) was once considered. But here, K. Dot reveals song 11, “How Much A Dollar Cost?,” was the title-track at one time.

As the conversation segued, Kendrick was asked about the material that didn’t make the LP. That’s when he began to recite a few bars of a verse detailing his experience at an unnamed industry party. Hear the conversation in the clip below.

Photo: YouTube

TDE

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close