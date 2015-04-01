Kendrick Lamar Spits Verse That Didn’t Make TPAB [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar visited The Cruz Show on LA’s Power 106, where he continued an ongoing discussion about his sophomore album To Pimp A Butterfly.

One thing we learn from this discussion is that the critically acclaimed project had more than one working title. As previously reported, Tu Pimp A Caterpillar (T.U.P.A.C.) was once considered. But here, K. Dot reveals song 11, “How Much A Dollar Cost?,” was the title-track at one time.

As the conversation segued, Kendrick was asked about the material that didn’t make the LP. That’s when he began to recite a few bars of a verse detailing his experience at an unnamed industry party. Hear the conversation in the clip below.

—

Photo: YouTube