Jay-Z And Eminem Add Two Shows To “Home and Home” Tour [Video]

Tickets to EMINEM and JAY-Z’ historic “Home And Home” tour went on sale today to presale partners with overwhelming fan demand.

In response to the tremendous demand, and in preparation for tomorrow’s public on-sale, another show has been added in Detroit at Comerica Park on Friday, September 3rd and in New York at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, September 14th.

This is the only time these two superstars will perform together.

EMINEM and JAY-Z take over late night television in support of the tour when they perform together on the roof of the Ed Sullivan Theater building on LATE SHOW with DAVID LETTERMAN on June 25th, 2010.

JAY-Z AND EMINEM’S “HOME AND HOME” TOUR DATES INCLUDE:

September 2 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

September 3 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

September 13 New York, NY Yankee Stadium

September 14 New York, NY Yankee Stadium.