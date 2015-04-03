Nicki Minaj’s Breasts Have Magical Healing Powers? [VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj and her legion of adoring fans have a healthy love/lust relationship. As the Pinkprint Tour continues to roll on internationally, this said relationship was analyzed in full when Ms. Minaj had a chance encounter with 12-year-old Donny during a stop in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The pre-teen became the envy of every person in the arena when he got the opportunity to come on stage mid-show and meet his idol. Overcome with emotion, Donny began to cry uncontrollably, “I’ve been dreaming for this moment for so long,” he sobbed, struggling to get out the words in between gasps. The tears continued to flow, until Nicki decided to comfort him with a frontal hug that smothered his tears into the welcoming utopia of her bosom.

Instantly, Donny’s tears dried up and his frown turned into a smile which turned into a smirk as his devious mastermind plot had worked. Nonetheless, Nicki took the credit for the miraculous occurrence posting, “Get your life from the little boy in this video pls. Look at how he stopped crying wen he laid his head on dem thangz. They have real power beaming out of them that can cure the sick #Belfast I love u so much. Wow. Life tonight. #ThePinkprintTOUR.”

Check out Nicki Minaj’s breasts and their powers of healing below.

And make no mistake, we’ve seen this trick before.

