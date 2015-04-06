Floyd Mayweather Wears $25K Mouthpieces w/ Real $100 Bills Inside

Floyd Mayweather is extremely gaudy and proud of it, but this is just ridiculous.

TMZ reports:

This is no joke … we’ve learned Floyd pays roughly $25,000-a-pop to get custom grill-protectors from NYC-based dentist Dr. Lee Gause — one of the most famous mouthpiece makers in pro sports.

So why the high price tag?

Well, the fact Floyd often customizes his guards with things like gold flakes, diamonds and real $100 bills (sealed inside the mouthguard) … ups the price from the regular pieces.

Plus, Dr. Guase often flies out to Vegas to customize the fit for “Money” before a fight — and Floyd says Gause’s guards help him breathe better than other mouthpieces.

We spoke with Floyd, who tells us, “My career’s gone on 19 years and I’ve been able to preserve my smile.”