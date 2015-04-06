The Game Presents The Making Of The Documentary II [VIDEO]

Artists either sink or swim when creating the sequel to a popular album. A brief look at the making of The Game’s upcoming The Documentary II project says he’s banking on the latter scenario.

The clip shows the Compton rap veteran in the studio with Cool & Dre, and the making of his Meek Mill-assisted song “Soundtrack” at Record Room Studios in Miami. Mind you, this is only part one.

Also, expect to hear brief snippets of other records and a quick cameo appearance from Travi$ Scott.

The album arrives on June 30. Press play below to watch Game’s The Documentary II film.

Photo: YouTube