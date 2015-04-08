A$AP Rocky Debuts New Heater “M’s” [LISTEN]

A$AP Rocky, during today’s appearance on the London leg of Red Bull Music Academy’s UK tour, premiered a new track titled “M’s.”

First previewed in the visual for “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye,” listeners are greeted with bars from Rocky that are somewhere between gaudy and reflective. Produced by Mike Dean and Honorable C.N.O.T.E., the latter spoke with Complex about creating the beat.

Stream “M’s” below. And, no it’s not a single (per Rocky’s tweet above).

https://soundcloud.com/yazisback/asap-rocky-ms

—

Photo: YouTube