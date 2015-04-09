Princeton Students Petition Against Big Sean Performing At Campus Show

Two Princeton students started a petition to get Big Sean out of the proverbial paint ahead of its Lawnparties concert.

Duncan Hosie ’16 saw the Undergraduate Student Government’s promotional video for the show, in which a soundbite of the G.O.O.D. Music rapper’s famed “stupid a$$ b*tch” line from “IDFWU” could be heard.

Hosie then reached out to Rebecca Basaldua ’15, and the two created the petition, alleging that Sean Don “promotes rape culture and misogyny in his lyrics,” according to The Daily Princetonian.

“After I saw that video, I started researching Big Sean’s language and I found language that was both misogynistic and homophobic,” Hosie told The Daily Princetonian. “We wrote an op-ed piece that we published on Google Docs [on Sunday] and wanted to see the number of supporters. Right now, close to 500 people have signed.”

Unfortunately for the duo, the USG social committee chair Simon Wu says Hosie and Basaldua’s attempts are too late, considering the quick turnaround of booking acts once terms have been agreed upon.

“The contracts are signed and it’s unrealistic to stop this from happening,” said Wu, afterwards citing that it’s now important to figure out “how we can improve the selection process.”

Separately, a gang of posters featuring Sean’s raunchiest lyrics have been posted on campus. Hosie and Basaldua say they weren’t responsible.

