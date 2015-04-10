CLOSE
Jay Z Hosting Mayweather vs. Pacquiao After Party, VIP Tables For $50K

King Hova is trying to trump everyone’s Mayweather vs. Pacquiao after parties. Reportedly Jay Z‘s post-fight shindig will be seeking $50,000 per VIP table.

Reports TMZ:

It’s all going down at Marquee nightclub at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Vegas — just down the way from where Manny and Floyd will be facing off on May 2nd.

We spoke with party honchos who tell us they expect this to be the biggest after-party on the strip — despite fierce competition from stars like Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown and 2 Chainz.

If you don’t have $50k, don’t worry … there are cheaper options.

General admission tickets are $100 — if you have a penis.

Tickets for females are significantly cheaper … $30.

Is there a press list?

