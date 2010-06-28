CLOSE
HomeNews

The Diplomats Officially Reunite for New Track “Salute”

Leave a comment

Back in 2003, the Diplomats had the Hip-Hop industry on lock until “family problems” within the set sidelined the group and left the members going at each other’s necks.

Already “under construction” for the second round, Cam’Ron, Juelz Santana, Jim Jones and Freekey Zekey finally link together to drop a new gem for 2010.

“Salute” [Download]

It’s almost like they never broke up.  Share your thoughts on the Diplomats return record.

For more WIRED TRACKS from HipHopWired, click here.

Freekey Zekey , hip hop news , the diplomats

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close