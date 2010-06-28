The Diplomats Officially Reunite for New Track “Salute”

Back in 2003, the Diplomats had the Hip-Hop industry on lock until “family problems” within the set sidelined the group and left the members going at each other’s necks.

Already “under construction” for the second round, Cam’Ron, Juelz Santana, Jim Jones and Freekey Zekey finally link together to drop a new gem for 2010.

“Salute” [Download]

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/06/camron_jim_jones_and_juelz_santana-salute.mp3

It’s almost like they never broke up. Share your thoughts on the Diplomats return record.

