FutureHive: Future Stans Immortalize Him In Epic Memes [Photos]

Future has amassed a cult of trap music-blasting, oft-rambunctious fans. So much so that he official has a fan club coined the #FutureHive
Not to be confused with Beyoncé collection of devoted fans, a bulk of this collective prefer their cups stacked in twos and their ad-libs to come aplenty. And they’ve been showing their undying love for Fewcha via a gang of memes inspired by his famed trap euphemisms.
Yes, it’s as glorious as it sounds.
Hit the jump to experience what the #FutureHive is all about. Leave your thoughts in the comments.
Photo: Twitter
