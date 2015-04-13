Drake Announces “Jungle” Tour w/ Future

Following a headlining performance at Coachella 2015, Drake announces his plan to hit the road alongside Future on the “Jungle” tour.

This One-half of the stateside line-up from Drake’s Would You Like A Tour?, which saw great success back in 2013. This time, Drizzy and Fewcha are slated to perform at six shows beginning May 24, including Governor’s Ball in New York City a little over a week ater.

Since both artists are on top of their games, having released quality mixtapes (three in Future’s case), fans can expect the shows to be filled with sets of countless hit records.

See the dates below.

May 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

May 27 – Detroit, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills

May 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center/All State Arena

May 31 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Jun 2 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

Jun 5 – Govenors Ball Music Festival

—

