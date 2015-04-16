EXCLUSIVE: Charlamagne Calls Birdman’s Treatment Of Lil Wayne A “Guy Code Violation” [VIDEO]

While promoting Guy Code at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, Charlamagne Tha God checked in with us to discuss the current state of affairs in the Hip-Hop wrestling federation. It goes without saying that the Lil Wayne/Young Thug/Birdman melodrama is the most sensational story at the moment and The Breakfast Club star had no problem weighing in.

“First of all, forget about him being your artist. If that’s your man–the way you say that’s your man…you supposed to hold that down,” an incredulous Charlamagne says, stunned that we are witnessing the entire Barter 6 fiasco the way we are.

“There is never a reason why he should be complaining about money or suing you for money in no way, shape or form. If anybody is supposed to eat, it’s supposed to be Wayne.”

Switching gears to the actual music, 2015 has brought forth some intense competition on the album release front with strong projects from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean and Wale among others. Although it wasn’t a slam-dunk pick, Charlamagne had to give it up the TDE rhymers universally lauded album, To Pimp a Butterfly.

“Kendrick brings me to a time back of like Dungeon Family…old elements of West Coast Hip-Hop like Suga Free…and he has a great message,” he says.

That doesn’t mean K. Dot is running with the championship belt through the entire year. “Look out for Tink,” the talk show host assures.

Every joint the young Timbaland protegé has released has been well-received so won’t doubt the possibility. Watch the always entertaining Charlamagne in the video above.

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired