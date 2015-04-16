Caped Crusader: 10 Times Cam’ron Rocked A Cape [Photos]

Cam’ron rolls to the beat of his own drum, which is why he is one of the few rappers daring enough to wear a cape.
A far cry from a superhero, the title of “hood prophet” is more fitting for Mr. Giles as he continues his efforts as a caped crusader. He was most recently spotted wearing the garb backstage, just before appearing on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.
Noting his history as a trendsetter during The Diplomats’ heyday (here’s proof), Hip-Hop Wired lists Cam’ron’s best cape moments to date after the jump.
—
Photo: Instagram
