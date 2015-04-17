TIDAL CEO & 25 Employees Fired, Interim CEO Says He’s “Streamlining Resources” #BREAKING

Things aren’t going as smoothly over at TIDAL as Jay Z and its various owners surely hoped. According to multiple reports, TIDAL’s CEO and 25 employees have been fired by the music streaming service.

Business Insider reports that Andy Chen, the CEO of Aspiro, which is the company Hova acquired when he purchased TIDAL, has been forced out. Swedish new site Breakit first reported on the exit yesterday (April 16), including the firing of 25 employees.

However, TIDAL says there were only a “handful” of departures due to “streamlining” and “redundancies.”

TIDAL issued the following statement:

TIDAL’s new interum [sic] CEO is Peter Tonstad – a former CEO of parent company Aspiro Group. He has a better understanding of the industry and a clear vision for how the company is looking to change the status quo. He’s streamlining resources to ensure talent is maximized to enhance the customer experience. We’ve eliminated a handful of positions and refocused our company-wide talent to address departments that need support and cut redundancies. TIDAL’s offices globally will remain and grow: we are already hirinig for several new positions now. We’re excited about our future and what’s in-store for fans who want the best listening experience.

Jay Z has been doing his best to tout TIDAL as a destination for exclusives, including reaching out to subscribers personally and dropping his video for “Glory” on the service.

However, there have been plenty of detractors; the latest high profile artist in that club including Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie.

