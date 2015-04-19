Sultry Chris Brown & Rihanna “Put It Up” Track Leaks [LISTEN]

Chris Brown and Rihanna may not be a romantic item these days, but it appears the pair did a little work in the studio together a while back after a new track, “Put It Up,” surfaced early Sunday morning (April 19). While there’s no timestamp for when the song was produced or recorded, the sultry song definitely puts the spotlight on the sexier side of their relationship.

Breezy and Rih Rih had all the makings of a rising power couple, but various drama and trysts in between had their place. But on “Put It Up,” Brown and Rihanna talk extensively about supporting each other emotionally and, ahem, otherwise. Brown’s vocals dominate the track, but Rihanna more than holds her own on this sexy declaration of love, lust and all things in between.

Check out Chris Brown and Rihanna’s “Put It Up” in the clip below. Did you like it? Did you hate it? Let us know either way in the comments.

