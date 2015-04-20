Selena Gomez Displays Heavenly Thickness With Hit-Boy In Mexico [Photos]

Selena Gomez recently did some Internet breaking of her own by embracing her womanhood and thick bikini body in Mexico.

Aside from her tanned thirst trap, suspicious denizens of the Internet couldn’t help that she was spending a lot of time with Hit-Boy, which according to social media, means they’re automatically hooking up.

The only hook being laid in this case is on the track in the studio.

Via TMZ:

Selena Gomez’s trip south of the border is strictly professional, meaning she’s not banging Hit-Boy. Selena caused quite the stir in that ugly bikini earlier this week, but less prominent was the famed producer who was by her side. Stories started surfacing that they were dating. Our Selena sources say not true. They’re recording an album at the home of Joe Francis, Casa Aramara, in Punta Mita. Turns out Kanye and Kim went to Joe’s house last year and he build a sick recording studio on the compound. Hit-Boy — who’s produced hits for Kanye, Jay Z, Chris Brown, Snoop, Bieber and many others — heard the studio was gold and that’s why he chose it for Selena. There are extra perks … an awesome beach, and even a sea lion that swims in Joe’s pool.

Nevertheless, take a peek on why Selena Gomez has all her followers drooling at her poolside shots and a glimpse of her new Endless Summer clothing collection for adidas NEO Label.

