Boosie Badazz Unveils Touchdown 2 Cause Hell Tracklist

It’s been a longtime coming, but Boosie Badazz will finally deliver his Touch Down 2 Cause Hell album on May 26. Today, he unveils with the official tracklist to build anticipation.

Seventeen tracks deep, the project features a few expected guests (Webbie, T.I., Rick Ross) and additional cameos (Chris Brown, Rich Homie Quan, Keyshia Cole). Surprisingly Jeezy, a longtime friend of the Baton Rouge rapper, doesn’t appear on any records.

Stream Boosie’s new single “Retaliation” here. Peep the tracklist below.

1. Intro

2. Windows of My Eyes

3. Retaliation

4. Like A Man ft. Rich Homie Quan

5. No Juice

6. Don Da Da

7. Mr. Miyagi

8. On Deck

9. Hip Hop Hooray

10. On That Level ft. Webbie

11. She Don’t Love Me ft. Chris Brown

12. Drop Top Music ft. Rick Ross

13. How She Got Her Name

14. Spoil You ft. T.I

15. Black Heaven ft. Keyshia Cole

16. Kicking Clouds

17. Hands Up

Photo: Instagram