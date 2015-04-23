The Game Served With 2nd Lawsuit For Snuffing Off-Duty Cop

The Game laid hands on an off-duty cop, and it’s quite possible that he’ll have to pay the piper because of it. The payment part could happen in a literal sense, as he’s been slapped with a second lawsuit.

TMZ reports:

TMZ broke the story … Game sucker punched an off-duty cop during their hoops game last month … the cop sued. Weeks later, the process server and photog he hired to serve Game were also allegedly attacked.

According to the docs … the photog — Justin Willard — sustained severe back, neck and head injuries … and Game made off with his camera. The server escaped the beat down by hiding in his car.

The photog is suing for the value of his gear, medical bills and damages. As for the process server — he’s suing for the emotional pain suffered … while hiding in the car.