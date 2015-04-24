Tina Knowles Wedding Pics Shared By Beyonce [Photos]

Weddings are first and foremost celebrations. From the looks of the photos Beyonce shared, Tina Knowles’ wedding day bashment with actor Richard Lawson was very, very lit.

Reports People:

“It couldn’t have been more perfect,” Tina, 61, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview about her big day. The pair said “I do” aboard a yacht in Newport Beach, California, on April 12, surrounded by close friends and family, including daughters Solange and Beyoncé and their husbands, Jay Z and Alan Ferguson. Other guests included Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child; Lawson’s kids, Bianca and Richard II; and Samuel L. Jackson.

Peep photos from yacht, shared by Beyonce, on the following pages.

Yes, Blue Ivy is beyond adorable, deal with it. Wait, is that Jay Z doing the Kid ‘N Play kick step?

—

Photos: Beyonce.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »