Kanye West Helped Kim Kardashian Deal With Bruce Jenner’s Transition

By now, you’ve surely seen or heard about Bruce Jenner’s interview with Diane Sawyer where he confirmed his transition to being a woman. In the intense interview, Jenner revealed that it was Kanye West who helped his step-daughter, Kim Kardashian, become one of his biggest supporters.

“Kim told me a story. She goes, ‘You know what really turned me around on thinking about this?’ I said, ‘What?’ She goes, ‘Kanye.’ I went, ‘Oh, okay,’” Jenner told Sawyer. “He says to Kim, ‘Look, I can be married to the most beautiful woman in the world, and I am. I can have the most beautiful little daughter in the world, and I have that. But I’m nothing if I can’t be me. If I can’t be true to myself, they don’t mean anything.’ Since then, Kimberly has been, by far, the most accepting, and the easiest to talk to about it.”

Nothing but props to Kanye West for that.

Watch the segment below.

