Tech N9ne, B.o.B & 2 Chainz Fill A Mansion With Chicks For “Hood Go Crazy” Video

It’s a very rare occasion that Tech N9ne takes a day off. But on the one Saturday he was free to kick it, he decided to turn a little R&R time into a full-blown Hugh Hefner mansion bash.

As a result, the “Hood Go Crazy” video finds Atlanta hawks, B.o.B and 2 Chainz taking on the oh-so-difficult task of helping Nina juggle all the Bangin Candy that infiltrated his palace. The song is an obvious departure from the independent giant’s typical dark and ruminative song selection choice and while it may have diehard fans dazed and confused, it is honorable that a veteran artist can show versatility and prove old dogs can bone new tricks.

The “Hood Go Crazy” video is the first of what will likely be many from the upcoming Special Effects album (Tech’s fifteenth studio effort), which hosts a whooping 24 tracks.

Watch it below and grab tickets for the Strange Music Special Effects tour here.

